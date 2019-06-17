IAS-IPS cadre allocation policy of 2017: SC seeks Centre’s reply on fresh pleas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response on a batch of pleas of over two dozen trainee IAS and IPS officers of the 2018 batch, who have sought parity in the Government’s cadre allocation scheme with 20 of their colleagues, who were granted relief by the top court last month.

The Supreme Court had, on May 17, granted relief to 20 trainee IAS and IPS officers, who had challenged the Government’s cadre allocation process for the 2018 batch, by asking the Centre to accommodate them by increasing one post each in the State cadres of their preference this year.

After the May 17 order, now two sets of 2018-batch trainee IAS and IPS officers have moved the Apex Court — one group of 20 candidates has challenged the Delhi High Court verdict that had quashed the entire cadre allocation process and the other group of five officers has filed a fresh writ petition seeking parity with 20 of their colleagues. (AGENCIES)