Raj Bhavan bids farewell to its Special Secretary

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan, today bade farewell to Krishan Lal, who served as Special Secretary at the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

The Lt Governor appreciated the conduct and dedication of the officer with which he performed his duties, inter alia, to oversee the functioning of Lt Governor’s Grievance Cell at Raj Bhavan.

He wished the outgoing officer, who will now serve as Director Sheep Husbandry Department Jammu, good health, happiness, prosperity and success in his future endeavours.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.