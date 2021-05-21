MoH&FW, GoI donates 56 BiPAP machines to JKMSCL

JAMMU: 56 BiPAP machines of ResMed make and Lumis 150 Model were received as donation by Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India (GoI).

The machines were simultaneously handed over to GMC, Jammu and GMC, Srinagar for their immediate use of treating Covid patients.