Raj Bhavan bids farewell to Additional Secretary

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan today accorded a warm farewell to Additional Secretary Rajesh Sharma, who served in various capacities during his 3-year tenure at the Raj Bhavan.

While bidding farewell to the outgoing officer, the Lt Governor lauded the professional conduct, sincerity, and diligence with which he discharged his duties.

He wished the outgoing officer good health, prosperity, and success in future.