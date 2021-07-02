Mehbooba Mufti holds PDP meeting in Srinagar after meet with PM Modi

SRINAGAR: Days after attending an all-party meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday held a meeting with other leaders of the party at her residence in Srinagar.

According to PDP spokesperson SS Bukhari, discussions regarding the party’s participation in the union territory elections will be held when they reach that stage.

“Mehbooba Mufti Ji today held a meeting on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister. Discussions on whether the party will participate in elections or not will only be held when we reach that stage,” Bukhari said. (Agency)