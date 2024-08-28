Rains Lash Jammu And Kashmir Bring Relief To People, More In Offing: MeT

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir received widespread rainfall, bringing relief from humid weather conditions.

Srinagar and surrounding areas experienced light rainfall overnight, followed by pleasant weather and a drop in temperature, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the weather will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The day temperature is likely to fall with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated extreme higher reaches on August 29, it said.

A spell of light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places on August 30 while from August 31 to September 1 there is a possibility of a brief spell of rain or thundershower at many places.

From September 2 to 3 the weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places while the weather will generally remain dry from September 4 to 7, the MeT office said.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory of intense showers for a brief period at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division during the next 48 hours towards late night or early morning.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places of Kashmir (South Kashmir) division on August 29 also.

The inclement weather may cause flash floods/landslides/mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places over Jammu and Kashmir.

Barring Gulmarg, the minimum temperature was recorded above normal by 1 degree to 2 degree Celsius during the intervening night of August 27 and 28 across the Kashmir valley.