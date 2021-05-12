Raina, Mayor, Sham visit Super Speciality, review facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 12: To review the measures to control the upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Jammu city, Ravinder Raina, president of BJP Jammu & Kashmir along with Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Sham Chowdhary former Minister today visited super speciality Hospital, Resham Ghar Colony and took stock of the medical facilities and necessary arrangements being provided to Corona patients.

They also discussed other related issues with the Hospital authorities. While talking to the doctors and medical staff of the hospital, they said that keeping in view the alarming increase in the number of COVID -19 patients, it is the dire need for the whole medical staff to work as a team with all the available medical basic equipments like ventilators, oxygen & other related facilities so that patients admitted here may recover as soon as possible and also reviewed the level of preparedness by the Hospital management to deal with the surge in COVID cases.

Later, they conducted an extensive tour at Bhagwati Nagar area where DRDO is establishing temporary Hospital exclusively for COVID patients having capacity of about 500 beds as well as 50 number of ICU units. The field functionaries who have been working there on war footing apprised the visiting dignitaries that this DRDO Hospital will be made functional during the end of May 2021 with all the necessary medical facilities required to the infected patients. Ravinder Raina assured the authorities that every BJP activist will always be ready to assist the administration in managing the situation arisen due to this deadly pandemic disease.