DDC Chairman discusses formulation of District Development Component Plan

*Resolution passed for vehicles, Rs 2 cr to members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 12: To discuss the modalities for formulation of District Development Component Plan 2021-22 and approval of BDC and PRIs plan, District Administration Jammu today organised a meeting under the chairmanship of Chairman District Development Council Bharat Bhushan in presence of Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg.

Members of District Development Council, Sharda Bhau, Bushan Kumar, Dharminder Kumar, Shamim Begum, Suresh Kumar, Geetu Aulakh, Balbir Lal, Joginder Singh, Vidya Devi, Garu Ram, Surekha Devi were present in the meeting.

In the opening session of the discussion, the District Development Commissioner highlighted the schemes and other major components of the District Development Plan for the current fiscal year.

While highlighting the role of elected PRIs, the DDC said District Development Plan has assumed immense significance after the formulation of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils thereby completing the three tier PRI system to ensure democratic decentralization.

He informed that for the first time, proportionate funding to all three tiers of PRIs is being ensured to cater to the development aspirations of the people through DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats.

Funds to the tune of Rs 25 lakh per Block Development Council, Rs 10 crore per district to District Development Council and 23.5 lakhs per Panchayat out of the budget have being provisioned, to achieve development targets.

During the meeting, all the DDC members jointly passed a resolution and requested the Government to allocate vehicles to all the DDC members besides also urged for Rs 2 crore per constituency on the line of Constituency Development Scheme.

SE Hydraulic was directed to share the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) plan with DDC members so that every household could get tap water with in the stipulated time frame.

Besides, more emphasis was given on augmentation of health infrastructure and members were asked to make a comprehensive plan in order to provide better health facilities to the people especially in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan called upon the elected members of PRIs to prioritise works as per the popular local demands of the people while formulating plans for their respective areas. He exhorted upon the members to identify the works already taken up in previous plans and further appealed them to work with synergy to achieve development goals.

Along with other CPO Yoginder Katoch, Superintendent Engineers of Jal Shakti Department, PWD, ACD Jammu, CEO, CMO, DPO besides other district officers from concerned departments were also present in the meeting.