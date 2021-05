Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 12: Mother-in-Law of Former Minister and Sr. National Conference (NC) leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra breathed her last today.

Shakuntla Devi, wife of Late Lala Babu Ram Jandial of Toph Sherkhanian was 85 years and is survived by four sons and a daughter.

She was cremated today at Toph Sherkhanian cremation ground.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Sadhotra has appealed all the well wishers to pay condolence on phone only.