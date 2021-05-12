One way traffic in Narwal Mandis to avoid congestion

Only 50% vendors allowed at Auction Platform

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, May 12: Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department Jammu under the guidance of Director Vishesh Paul Mahajan constituted a team comprising of Area Marketing Officer Priya Parihar, Grading and Marketing Inspectors Vikas Malhotra, Vishal Gupta and Abdul Kabir today under the Supervision of Joint Director Digvijay Gupta to remain present in Fruit And Vegetable Mandi Narwal from 5:30 am onwards.

All the intructions issued from Chairman/ District Disaster Management Authority Jammu (Anshul Garg) were implemented in letter and Spirit as Follows:-

Audios recorded announcements on loudspeakers in both Fruit and Vegetable Mandis were made on regular intervals to follow the COVID SoPs strictly in accordance with the guidelines.

Entry/ Exit Points of Autos and other vehicles plying in the Mandi were properly maintained.

The random testing of COVID was done by Health Department team in which 600 people were tested.

Concerned Tehsildar also Issued directions to the Associations to follow the SoPs

Meeting was conducted in Association office wherein the Association members, Joint Director, Area Marketing officer Jammu, Tehsildar, SHO and other concerned officials were present. All the issues were discussed threadbare and it was decided that entry of Vehicles in Vegetable Mandi shall be from Gate No:-1 and Gate No:-2 and Exit From Gate No:-4 and Gate No:-5 so that plying of vehicles could be managed one way To avoid traffic jamming.

Banners (10×20) with Covid guidelines were installed in Fruit and Vegetable Mandis.

It was futher decided that vendors selling vegetables in front of Auction Platform shall follow odd/even pattern with respect to auction Platform numbering so that 50 percent vendors may remain in the Mandi premises everyday.

The Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing J&K once again appealed to all the stakeholders to adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of mask, sanitizing the hands and maintaining social distancing while doing business in Mandi premises.