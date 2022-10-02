Raina finalizes arrangements for Home Minister’s rally

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 2: J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by other senior leaders of the party visited Baramulla to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming 5th October rally of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul, general secretary, Sunil Sharma, Anwar Khan, GM Mir, MM War, Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja, Raja Waqar, Mir Mushtaq, Asif Masoodi, Billal Parray and other senior leaders of BJP also accompanied Ravinder Raina at Baramulla Sports Stadium to finalize the arrangements for the rally.

Raina along with other party leaders discussed all the ground arrangements threadbare with the management teams and asked them to ensure the best possible arrangements for the rally.

He discussed the preparations at the local level chalked out by the State BJP and said that the rally is going to witness a massive enthusiastic crowd. He said that the people of J&K are thankful to the popular Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah who have done away with the menace of poverty, terrorism and other social evils and are promoting unprecedented development in the region of Jammu & Kashmir.