Kargil observes shut down for ‘one UT one Permit’ demand

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 2: On the call of All Transport Association Kargil for `one UT one Permit’ demand, the entire Kargil observed a complete shutdown today.

There was no traffic movement in Kargil even in the ever busy Bus Stand area and Kargil town while all the shops and business establishments also remained closed.

All the stakeholders of District Kargil, including religious, social and civil societies had supported the Bandh call.

Pertinent to mention here that Taxi Union Kargil is on strike from the last many days in support of `one UT one Permit’ and are requesting the UT Administration to solve the issue of Permit for the Taxis of Ladakh.

The Regional Transport Officer Kargil had called a meeting yesterday at his office, which was attended by ARTO Kargil, ARTO Leh, Chairman All Kargil Transport Association, Chairman All Ladakh Transport Association Leh, President Truck Union Leh/Kargil, President Bus Union Leh/ Kargil, President Taxi Union Leh/ Kargil, President Swaraj Mazda Leh/ Kargil, President Tempo Traveller Leh.

President Taxi Union Kargil Mohammad Ibrahim and all other stakeholders, through a video message from Leh, had said that the meeting was not successful and asked the public and all stakeholders to support the Bandh call given by All Kargil Transport Union.