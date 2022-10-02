Addl DG (Hqrs) visits CBC’s Multimedia Exhibition in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 2: Ranjana Dev Sarmah, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today visited the Multimedia Exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Katra.

The exhibition underway at Govt. Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Katra is being organized by CBC’s Regional Office, Jammu during the annual Navratra festival. The 8-day long multimedia exhibition showcases the freedom struggle of India by means of chronologically arranged photo exhibits as well as audio-visual media.

Apart from this special section in the exhibition has been dedicated to 8 Years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan wherein the achievements of the Government across various sectors in the last 8 years including in Jammu & Kashmir, have been highlighted.

A separate corner for Azadi Quest – recently launched online educational video games and Swaraj – a 75 episodic mega serial portraying stories of unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle is also part of the exhibition display.

Ranjana Dev Sarmah was accompanied by Rajinder Chaudhry, ADG, Northern Region, Navneet Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Katra and Ghulam Abass, Joint Director, CBC Jammu. The officers paid rich tribute to the Father of Nation – Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Tribute were also paid to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary as well.

In her presidential address, Ranjana Dev Sarmah outlined the information that CBC intends to send across through the exhibition and other outreach programmes currently underway at Katra. She urged the people to visit the multimedia exhibition to know about India’s glorious past and the progress our nation is making at present. She exhorted the youth especially students to visit the dedicated corners for Azadi Quest and Swaraj and download the video games for an insight into the freedom struggle of India.

Speaking on the occasion, ADG Northern Region, Rajinder Chaudhry said that the aim of the multimedia exhibition is to generate awareness among the masses regarding the various initiatives & welfare programmes of Government of India. It is an effort to familiarize people with the objectives and vision behind Amrit Mahotsav and how people can be a part of the campaign.

Joint Director, CBC, Jammu, Ghulam Abass gave a detailed overview of the functioning, structure and working of CBC, in the twin UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He also briefed the audience about various outreach activities being organized during Navratra Festival. Abass said that these programmes are organized so that people get benefits of various public welfare schemes of the Government.

Others present during the event were Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, Anantnag, Khursheed Yousuf, Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur, In-charges of Field Office, Kathua, and Poonch, Artists of CBC, Jammu and former FPO Vijay Kumar Magotra.

Apart from the multimedia exhibition, CBC organizes cultural programmes and Magic Shows in the evening on a daily basis for audience engagement and public awareness about a multitude of public welfare schemes of the Government. To further amplify the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat initiative of the Government, CBC, RO Jammu has invited cultural troupes from different parts of country.

Various departments like Poshan Project (ICDS), AYUSH, Health and School Education department have been part of the multimedia exhibition. Students and teachers from educational institutions in the vicinity of Katra participated in the various competitions conducted by CBC.