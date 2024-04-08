Raina discusses arrangements for PM’s April 12 rally

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 7: Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, addressed a preparatory meeting for the upcoming rally of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi here, today.

BJP senior leaders, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary and Incharge Lok Sabha Election Management Committee, Sunil Sharma, general secretary, Sham Lal Sharma, vice-president, Chander Mohan Gupta, BJP vice-president, Chander Parkash Ganga, former Minister, Ajay Nanda, former Minister, Pawan Gupta, former Minister, Devender Singh Rana, former MLA, Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson, RS Pathania, party Spokesperson, Balwant Mankotia, former MLA, Arun Gupta, district president, Udhampur also accompanied the BJP president.

Addressing the meeting to discuss preparations for PM’s mega rally on 12th April at Udhampur, Ravinder Raina said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is the unparalleled leader in the world today. He said that mesmerized by the powerful vision and the strong will to serve the motherland and society every minute of his life, the powerful leaders from all the countries around the world today rally around to listen to Indian Prime Minister. He said that today, there are very few days left for the Parliament election and it is heart-warming to listen to the Prime Minister in the rally being organized at Udhampur. He said that the public is much enthusiastic to participate in the rally on the 12th of April and it is expected that more than two lakh people participate in the rally on that day.

Raina said that given the massive participation of the people in this rally, the party leaders have to formulate a strong strategy to manage the affairs of the rally like the drinking water, toilet, vehicle parking, etc. He said that in addition to the other groundwork during the election time, the party leaders will have to devote more and more time to make the public mobilization smooth so that the visiting people do not face any problems listening to their popular leader.

Raina also discussed the strategy with the senior leaders and prompted them to share their views for the smooth mobilization and successful conduct of the rally.

BJP vice-presidents, Yudhvir Sethi, Pawan Khajuria, and Aseem Gupta, senior leader Nand Kishore Sharma, and other senior leaders of the party were also present in the meeting.