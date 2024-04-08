INDI Alliance has collapsed in J&K, says Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, who is also party Incharge of J&K, today said that in view of the development and peace agenda of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi the entire agenda of INDI Alliance has fallen flat in J&K.

Chugh said all three parties , National Conference (NC) , PDP and Congress, have fallen apart in J&K after claiming to be part of INDI Alliance. Only BJP would be carrying the J&K flag forward in the forthcoming elections under the leadership of PM Modi whose vision and policies have given a new face to the Union Territory.

Chugh said INDI Alliance is a hoax being played on the country whereas BJP has ushered in a new era of development and progress.

In J&K, a new chapter has been written under which Pak-sponsored terrorism has been replaced by Modi-guided tourism and all-round development of J&K.

He said soon Abdullahs, Muftis and Congress will be at each other’s throat as elections draw closer.

As it is NC and PDP has announced to contest individually in the Valley and Congress is fighting single handedly in Jammu. “Their defeat is writing on the wall in the coming days”, Chugh added.