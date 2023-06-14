Raina chairs preparatory meeting for Shah’s rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with vice presidents of the party Sham Lal Sharma and Surjit Singh Salathia and former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga, chaired a meeting of senior leaders at party Headquarters to discuss the preparation for the successful conduct of the scheduled June 23 rally of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to be held at Jammu.

Ravinder Raina, in the meeting, said that the party leaders have to mobilize the public for the rally by holding meetings in small groups with different sections of society in Jammu to seek their support for ensuring maximum participation of the people from all the sections of society, including those associated with different professions and working in different fields.

“The people of J&K are well convinced that it is the BJP and Narendra Modi Government that have been concerned for the peace, development and prosperity of J&K and there is no doubt that people will come to listen to the Union Home Minister, but still the party leaders have to approach them as a courtesy”, said Ravinder Raina.

Raina further said that Amit Shah’s contribution to abrogate Article 370 and to ensure the full integration of J&K with the Indian Union will always be remembered not only by the people of J&K but country as a whole. The people compliment him and the Modi Government for fulfilling this dream of over 130 crore Indians.

Ravinder Raina, while discussing the required preparations for the upcoming rally, asked the senior party leaders to meticulously divide the work among themselves regarding various requirements for the conduct of rally. He also asked them to share the details of blue print in the next meeting.

Senior leaders including Yudhvir Sethi, Harinder Gupta, Sukhnandan Kumar, Prof. Gharu Ram, Vikram Randhawa, Rajeev Sharma, Dr. Krishan Lal Bhagat, Vikas Choudhary, Kashmira Singh, Inderjeet Sharma, Pramod Kapahi, Rekha Mahajan, Ved Sharma, Puneet Mahajan, Surinder Choudhary, Hari Om Sharma, Ajay Sharma and others attended the meeting.