Commissioner Secy inaugurates Rs 1.20 cr Public Park at Jhajjar Kotli

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, today inaugurated a Public Park at Baba Sunara, Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu.

Director General, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Jatinder Singh was also present on the occasion.

The public park expanded over an area of 16 kanal has been developed by the department with an expenditure of Rs.1.20 crore. It has various features like chain link/grill fencing,viewpoint, mesmerizing landscaping, ornamental plants, flowering beds, turfing, tile path/walk way, illumination system, sprinklers, benches and other basic facilities.

While addressing the public, Commissioner Secretary informed that 11 new parks are being constructed during the current financial year 2023-24. The aim of the Government is to focus on providing all requisite facilities to individuals at their door steps, especially to senior citizens and children.

He also took a detailed review of maintenance and development of existing parks and gardens of the said area. He directed the officers to maintain quality of works and emphasized the need for overall beautification of all parks.

Meanwhile, he also interacted with the PRIs and listened to their grievances Nd demands.

Commissioner Secretary assured the local representatives and the public that all their genuine demands will be considered and action shall be taken for redressal in a time bound manner.

On the occasion, Director Finance Floriculture, Hemkant Prashar, Deputy Secretary Floriculture Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, Executive Engineer Floriculture, D. K. Kaith, Deputy Director Planning, Priti Agarwal, Floriculture Officer, Jammu, Sunil Singh, PRI members and other officers of the department were also present.