Billawaria for revival of pension schemes, BPL ration cards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: In a bid to address the concerns of the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society, Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria has strongly advocated for the revival of pension schemes and Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

Talking to reporters here, today he said these essential social welfare programmes have unfortunately been discontinued by the Government, causing significant distress among the genuine beneficiaries. Billawaria was flanked by Chairmen of JMC, Arun Khanna, Subash Sharma and Gopal Gupta.

Billawaria emphasized the significance of BPL ration cards in ensuring food security for the impoverished households. With the halt in the issuance of these cards, families struggling to make ends meet are left without the means to obtain subsidized food grains and essential commodities. The Deputy Mayor stressed that the discontinuation of these social welfare programmes has caused immense hardships for those who genuinely deserve and rely on them.

He called upon the Government to recognize the importance of these schemes and take immediate action to reinstate them. Billawaria said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented various initiatives aimed at addressing poverty and uplifting the lives of marginalized communities in India and said that we should preserve such types of schemes to uplift the lives of poor and needy people.

He said taking action against those who illegally obtain BPL cards is important to ensure that the benefits and resources allocated for the truly deserving individuals reach them. It is crucial to maintain the integrity of social welfare programmes and target assistance to those who genuinely require it. However, it is important to strike a balance and ensure that the legitimate beneficiaries who hold valid BPL cards are not negatively affected by such actions, he added.

Billawaria said this might involve thorough verification processes, audits, and investigations to identify and address any discrepancies in the distribution of BPL cards.