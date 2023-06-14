Commissioner Secy I&C approves 13 CII claims, 117 applications under New Central Sector Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, today chaired two separate meetings of Secretary Level Committee to approve applications for grant of registration and sanctioning of Capital Investment Incentive (CII) claims under New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmed Shah deliberated upon incentive claims and registration cases.

During the meeting, the Committee sanctioned 13 cases of CII claims amounting Rs 2242.44 lakh, of which, 09 CII claims amounting Rs 2188 lakh pertained to Jammu division and 04 CII claims amounting Rs. 54.44 lakh pertained to Kashmir division.

The Secretary Level committee approved total 117 applications (90 applications of Jammu division and 27 of Kashmir) for registration under New Central Sector Scheme. The total financial outlay of the approved units for registration involved is Rs 2967.27 crore (approximately).

Commissioner Secretary stressed upon grounding of new investments and directed all the concerned officers and General Managers to expedite the process of registration and incentive claims under NCSS.

Director General, Industries & Commerce, Jammu and Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir along with senior officers of both the Directorates of I&C including Director Finance, Joint Director of Directorate I&C, Jammu, concerned General Managers, DIC’s of both the divisions and General Manager, JKDFC, Gowhar Arif attended the meeting.