Fix responsibility about missing revenue maps; start online Girdawari forthwith: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the overall implementation of various schemes for development of Agriculture in J&K and exhorted upon the officers to fix the responsibility for misplacing 392 revenue maps (Mussavis) and initiate the process for recreating the same at an earliest.

The meeting was attended by Advisor & Chief Knowledge Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, GoI; ACS, Agriculture Production Department; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner, Survey & Land Records; Director, Remote Sensing besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary laid emphasis on early implementation of J&K Digital Agriculture Mission (Agristack) and said that the premise of missing of such a significant record is unacceptable and needs to be looked into seriously. He asked for carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter for fixing the responsibility for misplacing these maps. He also directed that these records be recreated without loss of time.

Regarding the Geo-referencing of cadastral maps of revenue villages, Dr Mehta observed that it should actually make the process of demarcation easy and more accurate. He also advised devising the SOPs/guidelines for resolving any issues or gaps arising from migrating the record from traditional system to modern systems.

He also emphasised on carrying out seasonal Girdawari (crop survey) digitally, capturing the actual record on ground in a more accurate manner. He further noted that in order to create the farmer’s registry, a mechanism should be devised to register actual cultivators so that the objective of Agristack is met successfully.

The ACS, APD, Atal Dulloo informed the meeting that the Agristack is a major initiative to digitally push Agriculture towards new paradigm. He said that it provides an ecosystem for facilitating delivery of various services to farmers.

He said that with its successful implementation a farmer would get access to the right advice at the right time regarding crop selection, crop health, selling of produce, access to inputs, loans and market besides benefits under different beneficiary oriented schemes for development of the sector.

The Commissioner, Survey & Land Records, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan apprised the meeting that the progress in digitization of land records is satisfactory. He said that the progress in computerization of land records is more than 96%.

Moreover it was given out that Geo-referencing of 72% cadastral maps has been completed till date. It was further revealed that both the scanned and digitized data is available in public domain. The computerized records can be translated into multiple languages as per the requirement of the user, the meeting was apprised.

Later on the Chief Secretary chaired the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) meeting of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under Krishonnati Yojana, RKVY, MIDH and PMKSY.

The Chief Secretary laid emphasis on saturating possible benefits to farmers under these Schemes. He also asked for implementing the specific schemes in the areas where the results are likely to yield maximum benefits to public.

On the occasion the ACS, APD, Atal Dulloo informed that together with Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) the CSS are going to bring substantial change in the Agriculture sector. He maintained that these schemes aim at enhancing the overall productivity of our cultivable lands. He said that the yield gap is going to lessen with each passing year through implementation of these programmes.

The meeting considered Annual Action Plan under seven components of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) including RKVY, Soil Health & Fertility, Rain fed Area Development, Per Drop More Crop, Agriculture Mechanization, Prampragat Krishi Vikas Yojana, and Sub-Mission on Agro Forestry. The Annual Action Plan (AAP) to the tune of Rs 66.05 Cr was approved for funding by Government of India.

Similarly the AAPs for 2023-24 under Sub-Mission on Agricultural Extension (Rs 12.50 Cr), Food & Nutrition Security and National Mission on Edible Oils (Rs 10.29 Cr), Seeds & Planting Material (Rs 9.43 Cr) now rechristened under the new Krishonnati Yojana were deliberated upon in the meeting.