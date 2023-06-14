Lt Gen Ghai takes over as Corps Cmdr Chinar Corps

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai today took over the command of the strategic Srinagar based Chinar Corps or 15 Corps.

Lt Gen Ghai expressed hope at the improved security parameters in the Valley. He said that he is optimistic that even the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control will further enable improvement of overall security situation.

The Chinar Corps Commander called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to address the scourge of terrorism.

General Ghai stated that, together with the support of all community members, Kashmir will move a step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers.

He reiterated his commitment to closely work with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

The General addressed and interacted with troops of Chinar Corps and exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in ‘pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir’.

The Commander encouraged all ranks to take additional steps required to connect with citizens in order to jointly work towards peace and development.

He paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar after taking over the command.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments.

As Colonel General Staff, he has served in the Division deployed for Counter Insurgency Operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Brigadier at Military Operations Directorate in Army Headquarters.

In his command tenures, he has commanded a Battalion in the Western Sector followed by command of a Brigade and a Division on the Northern Borders.

He is a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai held an important appointment in Northern Command as Major General General Staff before his appointment of GOC 15 Corps.