Rain, Snow Scattered To Fairly Widespread Places Over J&K From Nov 29: MeT

SRINAGAR, Nov 26: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday predicted light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during November 29 and 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the weather will remain generally cloudy, with light rain or snow at isolated places on November 27 and 28, and light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places from November 29–30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

From December 1 to 5, the weather will generally remain partly cloudy, the MeT office said.

Cold prevailed in Kashmir Valley in spite of a slight improvement in temperature, with fog engulfing isolated places, including Dal Lake in Srinagar, amid dry weather on Sunday.

A slight improvement in the minimum temperature was observed over many stations in Kashmir Division due to cloudiness.

According to the Met forecast, the weather is very likely to remain generally cloudy and dry during the next 24 hours.

Fog engulfed isolated parts of the Kashmir valley, including Dal Lake in Srinagar, disrupting normal activities.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places in Kashmir Division, the MeT office said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 0.0°C on Sunday against -1.0°C the previous night, and it was -0.1°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded on the previous day at 14.5°C, and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this period of the season.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place in the Kashmir valley and witnessed a low of -1.8°C today against -3.4°C recorded on Saturday, and it was 0.6°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Qazigund, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, recorded a minimum of 0.6 °C, and Kokerng settled at 1.5°C for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Kupwara had a low of -0.7°C against -0.5°C, and it was -0.2°C below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.5°C on Sunday against -1.0°C recorded the previous night, and it was 2.6°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)