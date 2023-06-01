Rain Lashes Jammu And Kashmir, More In Offing During The Next 24 Hrs

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 1: Rains lash Jammu and Kashmir while Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted widespread intermittent light to moderate rain during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said on Thursday weather will generally remain Cloudy with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a possibility of Hailstorm & gusty winds at a few places on June 2 while Rain and thunderstorm in isolated to scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir towards late afternoon or evening on June 3.

Overall there is no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10, the MeT office said.

It said the weather will mainly remain dry but a brief spell of Shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out from June 4-10 in J&K.

The weatherman has advised farmers to carry out all farm operations from June 4 and added rain or Snow may lead to temporary disruption of traffic over vulnerable places.

It has also cautioned all concerned to remain cautious and alert and follow traffic advisories before going for travel.

Regarding rainfall, the MeT office said Srinagar received 10mm, Qazigund 11.4mm, Pahalgam 11.5mm, Kupwara 10.7mm, Kokernag 10.4mm and Gulmarg 14.6mm during the past 24 hours till 0830hours on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of 11.4 degree Celsius against 12.5 degree Celsius which was 1.1 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature was 11.0 degree Celsius below normal of 26.3 degree Celsius recorded on Thursday forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.0 against 11.2 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 0.1 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 9.4degree Celsius against 8.8 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.0 degree Celsius above normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 9.8 degree Celsius against 8.3 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 1.3 degree Celsius below normal for south Kashmir’s picnic spot while the frontier district of Kashmir’s Kupwara recorded a low of 10.7 degree Celsius against 11.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degree Celsius below normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6 degree Celsius against 4.0 degree Celsius a day ago which was 3.0 degree Celsius below normal, the MeT office said.