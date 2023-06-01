J&K | PM Expresses Happiness Over Inauguration Of Various Developmental Works In Baramulla

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI, Jun 1: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over inauguration of several key infrastructure projects including 7 Custom Hiring Centres for farmers, 9 Poly Green Houses for SHGs in Baramulla District of J&K.
Sharing tweet threads of Office of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“The remarkable range of developmental works inaugurated stand as a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the aspirational districts.”