J&K | PM Expresses Happiness Over Inauguration Of Various Developmental Works In Baramulla

NEW DELHI, Jun 1: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over inauguration of several key infrastructure projects including 7 Custom Hiring Centres for farmers, 9 Poly Green Houses for SHGs in Baramulla District of J&K.

Sharing tweet threads of Office of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“The remarkable range of developmental works inaugurated stand as a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the aspirational districts.”

