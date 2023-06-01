EMPLOYMENT (01-06-2023)

JOB IN CLINIC
1. Female Typist.
2. Female Receptionist.
3. Female Helper (FMPHW).
at A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC Bakshi Nagar & Gandhi Nagar.
Walk in Interview at BAKSHI NAGAR branch (near Gurdwara, Lane Opp Vishal Mart).
Salary Negotiable.
Timing 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday off
Contact- 9419149035, 8082201656
Anu Placement Services
We provide full time maids full time couple, full time servants 24/7 baby care we provide patients care also.
Contact No 7889663466 9906267040
Urgently Required
2 Sales man for company
1-2 years experience
in sales
Must have two wheeler
Contact number 7889927267
JOB
Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.
Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.
Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.
Competitive salary + high commissions.
Call +91 99157 56026
“Staff REQUIREMENT”
Godown Helper – MALE
STOCK PACKING, SETTING, MOVEMENT
Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM
Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm
For Depot
Area – Channi Rama (Highway)
Call – 9419230645
URGENT Requirements
Supervisior, Accountant, Office Admin, Computer Operators, Store Supervisor, Office admin, Bank Verifier, B. Tec Mec, Front Office, Service Advisor, Showroom Manager, Peon.
Address: Lakshmi Narayana Mandir, near Alishan Collection, A/417 Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 9149840451
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.
2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.
3. Sales Executives : Fresher.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.
Venue : NSF BAJAJ
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )
SATWARI, JAMMU.
Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.
Near Amul Milk Supply Office.