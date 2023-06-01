EMPLOYMENT (01-06-2023)

JOB IN CLINIC

1. Female Typist.

2. Female Receptionist.

3. Female Helper (FMPHW).

at A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC Bakshi Nagar & Gandhi Nagar.

Walk in Interview at BAKSHI NAGAR branch (near Gurdwara, Lane Opp Vishal Mart).

Salary Negotiable.

Timing 9 am to 5 pm. Sunday off

Contact- 9419149035, 8082201656

Anu Placement Services

We provide full time maids full time couple, full time servants 24/7 baby care we provide patients care also.

Contact No 7889663466 9906267040

Urgently Required

2 Sales man for company

1-2 years experience

in sales

Must have two wheeler

Contact number 7889927267

JOB

Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.

Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.

Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.

Competitive salary + high commissions.

Call +91 99157 56026

“Staff REQUIREMENT”

Godown Helper – MALE

STOCK PACKING, SETTING, MOVEMENT

Salary – Rs. 8,000-8,500 PM

Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm

For Depot

Area – Channi Rama (Highway)

Call – 9419230645

URGENT Requirements

Supervisior, Accountant, Office Admin, Computer Operators, Store Supervisor, Office admin, Bank Verifier, B. Tec Mec, Front Office, Service Advisor, Showroom Manager, Peon.

Address: Lakshmi Narayana Mandir, near Alishan Collection, A/417 Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 9149840451

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.

2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.

3. Sales Executives : Fresher.

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.

Venue : NSF BAJAJ

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )

SATWARI, JAMMU.

Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.

Near Amul Milk Supply Office.