Rain in ‘spells’ likely to continue in J&K till June 22: MeT

JAMMU, Jun 20: Weatherman on Monday said that intermittent light to moderate rain was likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till June 22.

A meteorological department official saying that there was a possibility of heavy rain at “scattered places” of south Kashmir and Jammu region from Tuesday afternoon to forenoon of Wednesday.

The official said that Srinagar received 0.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 13.5°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital. Pahalgam received 5.0 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Gulmarg received 4.8 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 10.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.8°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.0 °C against 19.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.1°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he added. (AGENCIES)