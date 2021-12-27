Rain in plains, light snow in higher reaches of J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, Dec 27: Rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the weather office said there were little chances of any major precipitation till the year-end.

The officials of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said rain occurred in the plains while snow occurred in the higher reaches during the last 24 hours.

“Light snowfall occurred in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts. Six inches of snow accumulated on the ground in Gulmarg ski resort.

“Weather is likely to remain generally dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till December 31”, the MeT official said.

Srinagar had 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town had minus 12.2, Leh minus 8.4 and Kargil minus 7.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.6, Katra 7.4, Batote 6.0, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)