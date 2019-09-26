Railways holds presentation to assess potential to hold large recruitment exams

NEW DELHI: Railway Recruitment Control Board of Railways held a presentation session on Thursday with major Examination Conducting Agencies to assess their strength and potential to hold large recruitment examinations for Railways.

Railways being the largest employer of manpower, has given over 1.5 lakh employment and almost equal number is in the pipeline. Railway Examinations invite a large number of applications running into lakhs and more. Last year, one of the examinations had about 1.89 crore candidates which is a record.

Conducting such large scale examinations successfully has been a matter of concern and, hence, Examination Conducting Agencies are selected after minutely scrutinising their credentials and potentials. To broad base the choice of Agencies, Railways held a presentation session with Examination Conducting Agencies for which notification was issued a week back.

Agencies from all over India participated. The presentation was followed by interactive session with Chairmen of Railway Recruitment Boards who were also present during the session.

Based on the interactions, the Railways is expected to float tender for selecting the Examination Conducting Agency for holding the forth-coming examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories and Miscellaneous Categories, to be held in the coming months.

(agencies)