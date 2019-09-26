PM wishes Dr Manmohan Singh on his b’day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

Dr Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress’ top leaders, turned 87 on this day.

In a Twitter missive, Mr Modi said, “Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Praying for good health and happiness in the years to come, Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished Dr Singh and tweeted, “On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation building.”

(agencies)