NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has extended the time limit for cancellation of counter tickets for train journeys between March 21 and June 31, 2020 from the present six months to nine months in view of the coronavirus crisis.
The Ministry had earlier extended the facility from three days to six months when the coronavirus pandemic had led to the cancellation of all regular trains. (AGENCIES)
Railways extends time to claim refunds for trains cancelled from Mar 21-Jun 31 last year
