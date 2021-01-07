Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman

NEW DELHI: The IPL’s governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, league’s chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.

Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a virtual meeting earlier this week where the planning and preparations of the next IPL was discussed at length.

“We will have the players’ retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4,” Patel, the former India Test batsman told reporters while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised. (AGENCIES)