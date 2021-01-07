Bird flu scare: Govt bans import of poultry in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday banned import of poultry as bird flu spreads in neighbouring states.

“In the wake of spread of bird flu in neighbouring states of J&K as a measure of abundant precaution and in view of declaration of whole J&K as “Controlled Area” for bird flu disease. Government of UT J&K imposes complete ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meet for any purpose into the union territory of J&K with immediate effect, till 14-01- 2021, reads a Government order, a copy of which lies with us.

“The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situtation,” the order by Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, added.