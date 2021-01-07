Will give appropriate answer at appropriate time: J&K LG on Lawaypora ”encounter”

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said he will give an “appropriate answer” after looking into the facts in connection with December”s Lawaypora encounter in Srinagar in which three suspected militants were killed by security forces.

He said that he is looking into the facts that have come to him.

“All facts are coming to us. I am personally looking into the issue. At appropriate time, we will give you an appropriate answer,” Sinha said in response to a question at a press conference.

A journalist had asked him whether the government will order a probe into the Lawaypora encounter and return the bodies to the families in a bid to do justice. The families are demanding the return of bodies and probe into the encounter.

Security forces had said three local militants were killed in the encounter. Their families, however, said the youths killed in the encounter were civilians.

Sinha further said that if there is any suspicion, a probe will be done.

“But Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive union territory. I feel there is a need to maintain a fine balance (in bid to ensure the morale of forces does not fall),” he said.

Replying to a question about restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said, “There is a committee examining the issue. Hopefully, there will be good news soon in the coming days.”

In response to another question about regional discrimination, he said that Kashmir and Jammu regions are two eyes and there will be no regional and reglious discrimination with any region.

On rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, Sinha said that he has met and talked to various leaders of the community and whatever is needed will be done for their rehabilitation.

Last Thursday, J-K DGP Dilbag Singh had said that there is no reason to dispute the version of an army commander that the three militants killed had plans to carry out a “big terror strike”.

He had also said that if there is any truth in the statement of the parents of the slain youths, police will act accordingly.

“My initial impression of this operation is that the operation has been conducted in the right manner,” Singh had said. (AGENCY)