Rahul takes jibe at Centre’s lockdown strategy to curtail COVID-19

NEW DELHI, June 13:

Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a potshot at the Centre’s lockdown strategy by sharing a COVID-19 graph of fourth-phase in which the country saw a rise in numbers.

Posting on his Twitter account graphs of the fourth-phase lockdown showing rise in coronavirus cases, Mr Gandhi tweeted an anonymous quote that said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

The NDA Government has imposed four-phase lockdown since March 24, however, the country’s COVID-19 tally kept rising. The country had 500 cases on March 24 which rose to over 3 lakh cases on Saturday, while the death toll stands at 8,800.

Today (Saturday), India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the three lakh-mark, with 11,458 fresh cases reported on Saturday, highest single-day spike.

Earlier, India had recorded a daily rise of over 10,000 coronavirus cases on Friday.

The government is now easing the lockdown restrictions with Unlock 1.0 in which domestic flight operations have resumed, inter-state travel has started again while the government has also allowed the opening of restaurants, malls, shops and places of worships. (UNI)