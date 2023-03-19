Rahul has launched vilification campaign against India: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali today criticized Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi for launching a vilification campaign against own country in a foreign land.

He said that a dynast who is not even president of his party is remote controlling the party and launching a tirade against Indian nation while visiting abroad. Rahul Gandhi should apologies for vilifying India, he said.

Addressing a massive a public meeting in village Joura farm in Ranbir Singhpura on Indo-Pak border, today mainly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes, Gulam Ali said that dynastic parties including Congress, National Conference (NC), and PDP used poor and backward people as their vote bank and did nothing to uplift them. He said that Rahul Gandhi is creating a hoax of having travelled 7000 kilometers on foot and listening to the problems of the people.

“Out of power Congress and its allies are just trying to create a false narrative against the present Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in India and abroad,” said Gulam Ali, adding “People are the best judge and they love Narendra Modi and his development and progress oriented policies.”

Gulam Ali said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government has ensured peace of the borders and in the country too. He said that development and peace are the main priorities of the Modi led Government and people are coming forward to take this mission forward.

MP said that traditional parties exploited the poor and backward for their vote bank politics and promoted dynasties only. “It is for the first time in the history of India that the Government is working for the poorest of the poor”. He said that COVID pandemic affected the pace of progress during past two years but the developmental progress is back on rails now and in the coming days employment would also increase.

Former Minister, Sham Choudhary, Sunil Dutt Shastri, BJP district president, Jammu Border, Sarpanch, Liyakat Ali, Ex-MLA and DDC, Gharu Ram Bhagat, Ravi Mehra, OBC Morcha, Barqat Ali, ST Morcha were also present.

Locals projected the demand of a KV School, Hostel for border dwellers, elevation of Middle School to High School.

Gulam Ali assured to take up the matter with the concerned authorities.