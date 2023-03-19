North East became role model of development under Modi: Dr Jitendra

Releases RSSDI book of Diabetes Mellitus

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the COVID adversity turned into an opportunity in India when world’s first DNA vaccine and Nasal vaccine for COVID was indigenously developed in India which has not only strengthened Atma Nirbhar Bharat but also bolstered India’s status as a worldwide vaccine development and manufacturing centre.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while attending a function as chief guest at Medicos Meet ‘Celebrating the Multi-faceted’ here, today.

On the occasion, the latest 2023 edition of the RSSDI Text Book of Diabetes Mellitus for postgraduate students was released. The book has the Foreword and an exclusive chapter by Dr Jitendra Singh who is also a nationally known Diabetologist and Professor of Diabetes & Medicine.

During his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the path breaking decisions by PM Modi led Government will be written in the golden words in history not done from the last 70 years, be that the doing away with the attestation by a gazetted officer, no interviews for the non-gazetted posts, greater relaxation in the pensionary rules like pension for the divorce daughter, pension for the missing Government employees, digital life certificate for the pensioners etc.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, these are the best times happening in India under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with India being acknowledged for its contribution in every field, at every platform in the world like science and technology, medicine, IT etc. The mantra of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ can be best seen in the North East which has now become the role model of development in India under PM Modi, Dr. Singh added.

During the meet, Dr. Jitendra Singh also released a book on Diabetes Mellitus along with Dr. Yudvir, Dr. H L Goswami, Dr. Vijay Gupta, Dr. Rajinder Singh, Dr. R P Kudiyar, Dr. Shashi Sudan and Dr. Pawan Malhotra.