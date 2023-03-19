Future of young generation of Kashmir at stake:Bukhari

*Bring Wachi on religious tourism map: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Mar 19: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today expressed his concern over the rising social evils-especially the drug menace in the Valley and blamed the protracted phase of the violence and ‘gun culture’ for the menace and urged people to work for the protection of ethical values to safeguard the young generation from these evils.

He was addressing a public rally in Wachi Constituency of south Kashmir’s Shopian district today. Bukhari said, “Unfortunately, the Valley has faced a long phase of violence over the past more than three decades starting from the early 1990s which eventually, harmed society to its core. We have lost our traditional values over this period of time. It hurts me to see that a large number of our young boys and girls have fallen prey to drug abuse across the Valley. This is something we must be worried about and do something to eradicate this menace and protect our youngsters.”

Bukhari reiterated that Apni Party will continue its efforts to ensure the detainees are out of jail. He said, “As I have said this time and again that Apni Party strongly believes that the young people who are presently behind the bars must be given a chance to restart their normal life. We are committed to pursue the cases of these detainees and try to get them out of jails.”

Apni Party leader asked people to use their vote sensibly in the forthcoming assembly elections. “I am told that hundreds of households in this constituency do not get potable water supply to their homes, and I wonder what the leaders who you have been electing in the past, have done for this area. You must value your vote and elect your representative wisely. The person, you elect to represent you must serve you, resolve your problems,” he added.

Referring to the issues of locals Bukhari assured people that he would do everything to ensure the public issues and grievances are resolved as soon as possible.

Senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the past rulers have failed to harness the potential of Wachi constituency. “Had this beautiful place been brought to the pilgrimage tourism map, the situation in terms of economic growth of this place would have been far better. We have a revered Muslim shrine and a historical temple here. This place deserves to be brought in the religious tourism map. And, I promise you that if Apni Party gets a mandate to serve the people, we will put Wachi on the pilgrimage tourism map,” Mir assured.

Vice president Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and general secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir also spoke on the occasion. DDC Vice Chairman Shopian and State general secretary Apni Party’s Youth Wing Irfan Manhas, District vice president Adv Gowhar Wani, Ch. Fazal Din, DDC Chitragam Nigeena Akhtar, District president Mohammad Ahsan Paul and others were also present.