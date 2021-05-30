Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, says ‘meaningless talks’ won’t help fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI : In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the country can not fight the COVID-19 pandemic with “meaningless talks” once a month.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader said, to fight against COVID-19, one needs “right intention, policy, determination.”

“To fight against Corona, you need the right intention, policy, determination. And not meaningless talks once a month,” tweeted the Congress MP in Hindi.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am today.

On Friday, the Congress leader had taken a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led Central government alleging that the Prime Minister, with his poor vaccine strategy, was responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The former Congress President had said that the COVID-19 death rate put out by the Central government was inaccurate and underreported and if the Centre did not act immediately it will be left grappling with several successive waves of the pandemic, as the virus goes on mutating.

The Wayanad MP had also claimed that India has no vaccination strategy. (AGENCY)