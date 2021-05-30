PM Modi to address 77th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation during the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am today. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat, where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

The programme will also be broadcast in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 in the evening.

The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.