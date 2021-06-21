Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for not paying compensation to kin of those who died of COVID-19

NEW DELHI : Terming the Central government’s decision of not paying the ex-gratia compensation to kin of those who died of COVID-19 as the “cruelty”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government’s compensation is only a small help for the people and the Modi government is not ready to even do that.

“It is impossible to evaluate life. The government’s compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

“First the lack of treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government’s cruelty,” he said.

Citing financial constraints and other factors, the Central government had informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit that ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs cannot be paid to the family members of those who died due to COVID-19.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the petitions seeking direction to the concerned authorities, to provide ex gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakhs (notified in the financial aid) to the family members of the deceased, succumbed to COVID-19, as per MHA letter in view of Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (AGENCY)