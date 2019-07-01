Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders in Delhi

JAMMU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday discussed the overall political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the party’s State leadership and asked them to launch an offensive against the BJP for its “failure” on various fronts.

Gandhi chaired a meeting of top leaders of J&K in Delhi and discussed the overall political and security situation of the state, a Congress spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal, AICC secretary in-charge J&K, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, and JKPCC chief G A Mir. (AGENCIES)