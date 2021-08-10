Rahul Gandhi demands restoration of full statehood to J&K; seeks ‘free and fair’ elections

SRINAGAR, August 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, demanded the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. On a two day visit to the Valley, Gandhi said that ‘free and fair’ elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and free and fair elections here,” Gandhi said while addressing party workers in Srinagar.

He is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory. (Agencies)