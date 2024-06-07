Rahul Gandhi arrives at Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Jun 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a special court here on Friday to appear personally before it in connection with a case filed by the BJP’s Karnataka unit for issuing “defamatory” advertisements in mainstream newspapers.

The advertisement ahead of the Assembly polls last year accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

The court had on June 1 granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, after they appeared before it in connection with the defamation case.

Judge K N Shivakumar had directed Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 without fail. (PTI)