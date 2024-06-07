Chinese held in Bihar for not carrying valid travel documents

MUZAFFARPUR (BIHAR), June 7: A Chinese was arrested in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district for allegedly not carrying valid travel documents, police said on Friday.

The Chinese man was apprehended on Thursday near Laxmi Chowk under the jurisdiction of the Brahmapura Police Station, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said.

A map of China, one mobile phone and three small stone statues were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

The Chinese, identified as Li Jiaqi, is a resident of the Shandong province of the neighbouring country.

“The Chinese man was arrested for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act,” the officer said.

The SSP said senior police officers were interrogating him to ascertain the purpose of his visit to India. (PTI)