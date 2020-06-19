Rahul decides not to celebrate his 50th b’day, Cong to distribute food packets, PPE kits

NEW DELHI: On the 50th birthday of its former president Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Friday decided to distribute 50 lakh food packets among the poor besides Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and masks to health workers across the country.

Mr Gandhi had already conveyed to the party colleagues that he will not celebrate the birthday in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and the tragic death of 20 soldiers in Ladakh’s Galvan valley.

“All sorts of celebrations, including cake-cutting, sloganeering and putting up banners must be avoided up to the grassroots level,” party organisational general secretary KC Vengugopal had said in a circular to all state units and leaders on Tuesday.

He also asked the party workers to conduct programmes like distribution of food packets among the neediest people and community kitchens for the poor ‘with utmost reverence and respect to our brave soldiers’.

However, among a few leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mr Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra greeted the leader.

“Happy 50th Rahul! From being friends in our teens to being a brother-in-law, we have come a long way!! I wished well for you then; I wish well for you now! My support is always with you. May the decade be yours! Lots of love always bro”, Mr Vadra tweeted.

Taking to twitter, Mr Surjewala said, “tough times are testing times, Struggle is intrinsic to men of resolve, The temperament to handle it all with equanimity, fearlessness of spirit and an intense commitment to serve is test of a leader. Privileged to work with such a leader. Birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi”.

(AGENCIES)