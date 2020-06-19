Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in Nowshera

JAMMU: Pakistan troops yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesperson here said that at about 1045 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector of District Rajouri.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he added.

Earlier in June 17 and 15 also Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

This year so far, Pakistan has violated ceasefire for more than 2000 times along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)