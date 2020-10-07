RAF distinguishes itself in dealing with law & order challenges: Shah

NEW DELHI, Oct 7:

Greeting the Rapid Action Force, a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on its 28th anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this Force has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law and order.

Taking to twitter, he said, “Greetings to RAF personnel & their families on their 28th anniversary. RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law & order. Time and again, their commitment in several humanitarian works & UN peacekeeping missions has made India proud”.

The RAF a specialized force, was raised in October 1992 initially with ten unattached battalions and increased with five more units on January 1, 2018.

These units were set up to deal with riots and riot like situations, to instill confidence amongst all sections of society and also, handle internal security duty. (UNI)