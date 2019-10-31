‘Radio Kashmir’ changed to ‘All India Radio’ in new UTs—J and K, Ladakh

NEW DELHI: As the country get two new Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—the nomenclature was changed from ‘Radio Kashmir’ to ‘All India Radio’ in the two youngest UTs on Thursday.

“With the approval of Prasar Bharati Board, the nomenclature has been changed from ‘Radio Kashmir’ to ‘All India Radio’ in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” said the twitter handle of Prasar Bharati.

This change comes into effect from October 31, 2019, the missive said.

Prasar Bharati News Services also tweeted that Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh have been renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar and All India Radio Leh respectively.

The Narendra Modi government got the approval of Parliament to abrogate Article 370, giving special status to the State and divided it into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—on August 5.

The two new Lieutenant-Governors—G C Murmu in Srinagar and R K Mathur in Leh—were sworn in on Thursday.

(agencies)