Rachna brings latest e-book ‘Parvaton Ke Daayre’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Well-known Hindi writer Rachna Vinod, a daughter of the soil, has brought out her latest e-book, “Parvaton Ke Daayre”, a collection of 10 short stories.

She has written these short stories mostly during the lockdown taking advantage of the available technology for readers to read free on the Internet. Her style is communicative and reflects the sensitivity of human relationships without being judgemental.

According to the writer, she has dedicated the book to the beauty of nature found in abundance in Jammu and Kashmir which has tremendous influence on her. This e-book of 80 pages has been designed and published by Inkalab Prakashan, Mumbai.

Like her other e-books, “Parvaton Ke Daayre” has kindle version, apart from being available free on Google play store.