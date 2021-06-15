Div Com tours Suchetgarh, Gharana Wetland circuit

*Assesses development of facilities for visitors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of Suchetgarh, Gharana wetland circuit and assessed the development of facilities at these potential sites for the tourists.

The Div Com was accompanied by DIG BSF, Surjit Singh; Conservator Forests East Circle, Deputy Commandant BSF, DFO wildlife, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Director Tourism, Sub Divisional Magistrate R S Pura besides Company commanders, concerned Tehsildar and other concerned officers.

During the tour to the border outpost, the Div Com directed the tourism Department to create additional facilities to attract maximum footfall of tourists to Suchetgarh.

He took a round of the border outpost and inspected many utilities including, gallery, canteen, park, pond area and assessed the required development of facilities for the visitors.

He also issued slew of instructions to promote Suchetgarh as a border tourist destination and directed for extension of parks for the visitors, development of pond, installation of lights, benches, cafeteria, blacktopping of roads etc. He also instructed the BSF authorities for construction of vertical sitting space for the audience for watching retreat ceremonies on the pattern of Wagah Border.

The concerned officers informed that various tourism infrastructure projects for the development of Suchetgarh border tourism have been completed, while some are at final stages of completion.

The works completed include multipurpose hall with souvenirs and cafeteria, security cabins and gender based toilets with changing rooms, beautification from entry gate to IB with paver blocks, chain links and wire mesh wall, Hall of Fame displaying photos of citations of gallantry awardees and BSF documentaries.

It was further informed that Detailed Project Report has also been prepared by Tourism Department for additional works including construction of Museum, Development of Pond/ water bodies, construction of breast wall on the bund, ornamental grills around the pond, ornamental foot bridge over pond, musical fountain over pond, façade lightings, Grand Entry gate, up-gradation of parking, construction of RCC drain etc.

The Div Com directed the officers of the Tourism Department to pursue the DPR to promote border tourism on the pattern of Wagah Border.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner alongwith other concerned officers visited Gharana Wetland and reviewed the facilities there and discussed issues related to land acquisition.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura apprised the Div Com about the details of the total land to be acquired and the steps taken in this regard so far by the administration.

He also asked the officers of the Wildlife Protection Department to take steps to conserve the wetland and promote it as a major tourist attraction.

Later, en-route the Div Com visited the old Railway Station site at R S Pura and directed the Tourism Department to explore the possibilities for its development as heritage site for promotion of tourism in the area.